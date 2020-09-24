Strong storms possible through 9 pm tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Good Thursday afternoon, everyone! We’re still keeping a close eye on the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta as it drifts Northeast through Central Alabama. We’re seeing a line of gusty tropical downpours track East right now through our Southern Counties near places like Maplesville, Brent, and Clanton.

There is still a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for strong storms to develop across the Southeastern quadrant of our viewing area. This includes places southeast of Birmingham along Highway 280, such as Sylacauga, Alex City, and Lake Martin. We may see just enough unstable air in this part of the region for storms to briefly turn severe. This should happen from now until 9 p.m. tonight. Brief damaging winds of 60+ mph along with heavy rain are the main hazards. While we cannot completely rule out a brief tornado, the chance of one is still very low.

After around 9 p.m. tonight, these storms should exit the region and cross the state line into Georgia. For the rest of the night, expect to see overcast skies and maybe a few leftover sprinkles. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with lows expected in the mid- to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, expect the sky to remain mostly cloudy over much of the area. We can’t totally rule out a leftover sprinkle here and there, but the majority of us will be dry tomorrow. Chances of rain areawide are only at 20%. Temperatures will be once again mild by September standards with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and a southwest breeze at 5 miles per hour.

This weekend weekend, a warming trend is in the works. Weak-upper level ridging with a mix of sun and clouds will allow highs to climb into the low and mid-80s Saturday. We’re not worried about rain for Saturday–just in time for SEC football to finally kick off! Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon highs again in the mid-80s.

Early next week, we’re tracking our next big cold front. We’ll likely see showers and storms ahead of that front on Monday and into Tuesday morning. However, temperatures should start dropping behind the front Tuesday night. We’ll see crisp morning temperatures in the 50s and lots of sunshine for much of next week beyond Wednesday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!