WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible Sunday

RIGHT NOW: Cloudy with stray light showers across the Central Alabama. Our streak of mild temperatures will continue through Sunday. Tonight, expect temperatures to only fall to the low to mid 60s! Skies will stay cloudy and a chance for light showers will linger this evening.

SUNDAY: Sunday is a CBS 42 WEATHER AWARE DAY because of inconvenient weather through much of the day and the threat for severe weather late afternoon/early evening. We will have a cold front move through Sunday night in Monday.

This will bring a line of storms that will track from west to east throughout the evening. Because the main forcing near the area of low pressure will be closer to the Ohio Valley, the dynamics are not favorable to support widespread severe weather. So, only a marginal threat (a 1 on a scale 5) is expected.

Make sure you are ready to receive warnings between 1-10 p.m. The greatest threat will be in West Alabama (west of Interstate 65) as storms track out of Mississippi at a more unstable time of day. As the storms progress east, they will rapidly weaken. High winds will be our mainly threat. But, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Rainfall totals will be between 1 to 1.5 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible under heavy downpours with thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK/ NEW YEAR’S EVE: Rain will clear late Sunday night and we will be dry for the remainder of the day on Monday. Skies will be clearing and it’ll be much colder. Temperatures will get back to near where they should be this time of year by Tuesday. You will feel the chill by Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will feature afternoon highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies. Next chance of rain will be at the end of the week with widespread showers expected Thursday into Friday.

