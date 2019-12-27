WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible on Sunday

RIGHT NOW: Cloudy with light showers across the Central Alabama. Our streak of mild temperatures will continue into the weekend. Tonight, expect temperatures to only fall to the low to mid 50s. Skies will stay cloudy and a chance for light showers will linger this evening.

SATURDAY: Similar weather as Friday for your Saturday. After a mild start, temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 60s. Isolated light showers will be possible throughout the day. Winds will be out of the east/southeast ahead of our next weather maker that will bring us the threat for severe weather on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Sunday is a CBS 42 WEATHER AWARE DAY because of inconvenient weather through much of the day and the threat for severe weather late afternoon/early evening. We will have a cold front move through Sunday night in Monday. This will bring a line of storms that will track from west to east throughout the evening. Instability will be limited. So, only a marginal threat (a 1 on a scale 5) is expected. Make sure you are ready to receive warnings between 3-9 p.m. The greatest threat will be in West Alabama (west of Interstate 65) as storms track out of Mississippi at a more unstable time of day. As the storms progress east, they will rapidly weaken. High winds will be our mainly threat. But, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

NEXT WEEK/ NEW YEAR’S EVE: Rain will clear late Sunday night and we will be dry for the remainder of the day on Monday. Skies will be clearing and it’ll be much colder. Temperatures will get back to where they should be this time of year and you will feel the chill by Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will feature afternoon highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies. Next chance of rain will be at the end of the week.