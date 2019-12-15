WEATHER AWARE: Strong storms possible Monday late afternoon into evening

RIGHT NOW: Winds have shifted out of the south. And while the sun has peaked out at times, skies remained mostly cloudy through the day. Temperatures were mild and in the upper 50s, low 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds remain thick overhead as winds increase ahead of a deepening low-pressure system to our Northwest. South winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph. As moisture flows in from the Gulf, temperatures will not cool off much tonight either. Lows will only fall in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: STRONG STORMS EXPECTED. Tomorrow is a CBS 42 WEATHER AWARE Day due to the likelihood of severe weather late tomorrow afternoon & early tomorrow evening.



TIMING: A strong line of storms will move across the area. West Alabama–4 to 7 PM, Central/I-65 corridor–7 to 10 PM, East Alabama–10 PM to 1 AM Tuesday



THREATS: Damaging winds–High, Tornadoes–Moderate, Large hail–Moderate, Flooding–Low

Damaging straight-lined winds (60+ mph) & brief tornadoes will be our main concern with these storms. West Alabama is where these storms will be at their strongest due to the timing, but ALL of us in Central Alabama are under at least some risk for severe weather tomorrow. Be sure that your Weather Radio is charged, know where your closest storm shelter is located, and have a way to receive warnings!