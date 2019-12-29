WEATHER AWARE: Strong/severe storms possible this afternoon, evening

The forecast for today will center around the chances for strong and severe storms later today. This threat still remains very marginal, and severe storms aren’t likely. But we should all be ready for the threat of damaging wind gusts and the very isolated chance of a tornado. The best chance for these storms will be in West Alabama during the afternoon hours, with the threat diminishing in East Alabama after sunset. Make sure you have several different ways to get weather information through the day as the forecast will be fluid. After the storms move out later tonight, drier and cooler weather moves in.



The last couple of days of 2019 look sunny, dry and cool. Actually, temperatures will drop to near our averages, since the last week has been much warmer than it should be. Look for Monday afternoon highs to rise to the mid to upper 50s with tons of sun. Morning lows on Tuesday will fall to the mid and upper 30s under a clear sky. The last day of 2019 will be a little cooler than Monday with highs in the low and mid 50s. If you have plans for NYE tonight, bundle up, it’ll be another cool night with temps in the 30s overnight.



A dry day is expected for the New Year with cool temperatures once again. Thursday and Friday however will be more unsettled with the chances for more wet weather through Friday night.

