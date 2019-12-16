WEATHER AWARE: Strong/severe storms possible later today through tonight

It’s a Weather Aware day for the potential of strong and severe storms this afternoon and through the evening. The set up looks like this: a cold front will enter the state by the afternoon. Ahead of this front, strong southerly winds at the surface and upper levels will transport in humid, unstable air to fuel the severe weather threat. A line of storms will produce damaging winds, which is our most likely threat. With any line of storms like this, a chance for quickly-forming, spin-up tornadoes exists. The line of storms will enter west Alabama by late afternoon (4-7 pm), will move east near the I-65 corridor (7-10 pm), then will move across our eastern counties late tonight (10pm-early Tuesday). Please have a way to receive weather alerts through the afternoon and evening.



We’ll have some lingering rain for Tuesday morning, but the storm threat will end by midnight or shortly after. After the cold front passes, much colder air moves in behind it. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by the afternoon hours with gusty northwest winds and lots of clouds around. The clouds clear out by Tuesday night and freezing temperatures are expected by Wednesday morning. Lows in some spots will get as cold as the mid 20s.



We stay chilly but sunny for the rest of the week. Wednesday afternoon we’ll see highs in the mid and upper 40s with lots of sun. More sunshine for Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds move in and small rain chances return to the forecast as we end the week and start the weekend.

