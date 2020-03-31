WEATHER AWARE: Storms possible this morning/early afternoon

We’ll watch later this morning for the potential of strong or severe storms in Central Alabama, with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes as possible threats. The risk is highest near the I-85 and Highway 80 corridor between 9 AM and 3 PM, but some other spots along and south of I-20 could see a few strong storms as well. Stay WEATHER AWARE through the morning for any updates to the potential severe weather threat. The storms will move out by the afternoon, and clouds will clear out during the overnight as drier and cooler air takes over.



A cool, dry and sunny day is on tap for Wednesday as we start off with temperatures in the 40s and end up with highs in the low and mid 60s, which is five or so degrees below average for this time of year. Another dry day coming for Thursday with lows still in the mid 40s and highs closer to average for this time of year, in the low 70s.



By the end of the week, we’ll see more clouds around and rain chances that will be more sporadic. A weak cold front will move into the Deep South Friday and stall out for the weekend. This will focus some low-end rain chances on us through the weekend, with the best chances occuring on Saturday.

