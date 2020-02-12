WEATHER AWARE: Storms possible, some severe, tonight/early Thursday

From the heavy rain and flooding to a severe weather threat later today. We are WEATHER AWARE for that potential, especially during the evening and overnight hours. The set up will be similar to last week; a warm front lifts north with a developing area of low pressure and cold front sweeping through. Overall, the main threat will be damaging winds along a squall line that forms. We can’t rule out a tornado or two either, but with how saturated the soil is, it won’t take much for a strong wind gust to knock over trees and power lines. Everyone should be aware of these threats through the early morning hours tomorrow. We are also expecting some heavy rain later tonight and early Thursday, which could lead to isolated flooding in spots that have been picked up the most rain since Monday.



We start to dry out on Thursday, but also cool down quickly. It’ll be another one of those upside-down days when our high temperatures occur in the morning and we cool down the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will settle in the 40s after lunchtime and will continue to fall as clouds clear out overnight. It’ll be chilly for Friday morning, with lows falling below freezing, with some in the 20s. There is a chance for some icy spots on roads Friday morning if we don’t completely dry out before then.



Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll quickly see temperatures come up after another cool morning on Saturday, highs will reach the mid and upper 50s Saturday afternoon. We stay dry with moderating temperatures through the end of the weekend and start of the workweek.

