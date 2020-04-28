WEATHER AWARE: Some strong storms tomorrow for East AL

TONIGHT: A prevailing South wind will keep our temperatures mild overnight, as clouds increase ahead of tomorrow’s storms. Mostly cloudy skies, overnight lows in the 60s. Showers beginning after 3 AM tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Showers hang around Central Alabama tomorrow morning, followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a Slight (2 out of 5) risk of these storms turning severe for places East of I-65, which is where the strongest storms will be located. The main hazards will be brief damaging winds and small hail, along with the heavy rain & lightning.

For tomorrow, the threat for tornadoes is next to zero….just NOT the set-up we typically find leading up to tornadic storms! Again, the main timeframe for storms will be from ~12 PM to 6 PM, with brief damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph being the main hazard.

THURSDAY: Behind the cold front, cooler temperatures arrive for Thursday as sunshine returns. Expecting morning lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

REST OF THE WEEK: A dry stretch prevails…a warming trend is in the works heading into the weekend with abundant sunshine for Friday & Saturday. Highs will be much warmer than recent weeks afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s Saturday & Sunday.