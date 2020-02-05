WEATHER AWARE: Severe storm potential later this afternoon

Our attention will be on storm chances for today and the severe weather potential that could come with them. Right now, there is a slight risk for severe storms in Central Alabama. This is the second of five risk categories and outlines damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes as the main threats. The forecast came into a little bit better alignment yesterday, but there are still factors that could lead to a lower severe weather threat today, namely storms that form along and near the Gulf Coast. We will watch for the potential of severe weather later today, between 2 PM and midnight tonight. Please keep up to date with the forecast on our Storm Team weather app and on CBS42.com. No matter what, heavy rain will lead to some areas of flooding, so if you live in a low-lying area, please stay alert.



Showers will linger on Thursday with cooler temperatures overall. Highs will only make it to the upper 50s and low 60s. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow, with the highest chances east of I-65, closer to an area of low pressure moving east. Most of the rain should clear out as drier, cooler air moves in for Friday.



We’ll see some more sunshine for Friday and high temperatures a few degrees below average for this time of year, in the low 50s. The weekend forecast looks a little up-and-down as well, with more showers Saturday and sunshine back on Sunday. Highs should sit in the upper 50s, near average for early February. Mainly dry conditions continue as we start next work week.

