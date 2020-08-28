WEATHER AWARE: Remnants of Laura bring storms to Central Alabama

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Laura Brings Alabama Severe Weather Friday

The devastating impacts from Hurricane Laura are coming into view, but the impacts of the storm aren’t done. Today, bands of showers and storms will move through the state, with an outside chance for some strong or severe storms later this afternoon. There will be enough shear in place, along with an unstable air mass, for showers and storms to be widespread across the area. Please stay weather aware all day today. Saturday morning, another band of showers and storms will move through, but we should see a little break in the action by the afternoon.

The active weather stays in place as we end the weekend and go through the start of next week. Lots of unstable, tropical air sticks around the region on Sunday, so more scattered showers and a few storms are possible. For Monday and Tuesday, the air mass doesn’t change, and with daytime heating, more rounds of rain are likely. We’ll finally see the shower and storm coverage taper off by Wednesday.

In the Tropics: After Laura moves off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic states on Sunday, there’s a chance it regenerates into a tropical storm briefly. We’ll see if this comes to pass. Other than that, another tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa, but no other tropical weather is ahead for a while, thankfully.