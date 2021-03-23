WEATHER AWARE: Rain tapers off tomorrow before severe storms move in Thursday

Quite the rainy afternoon across Central Alabama…showers have moved in from the Southwest, as deep moisture from a strong cluster of thunderstorms happening now along the Gulf Coast moves inland. We’ll continue to see light showers across the area through the early evening hours, but will eventually start drying out after midnight tonight…

A few more pockets of light rain will stick around tonight, but no thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will remain a touch on the cooler side with 60s before midnight, upper 50s early tomorrow morning. Overnight rain chance of 30% areawide. Light SE wind at 5 to 10 mph.





Drying out for the most part tomorrow morning, but remaining mostly cloudy throughout our Wednesday. We’ll see pockets of sunshine which should help warm temperatures up into the low/mid 70s for our afternoon highs. Small chance of light rain at 20%. South winds at 10 mph.

Heading into early Thursday morning, a wave of thunderstorms will likely lift Northeastward through the region along a warm front. We’ll likely see heavy rain & occasional thunder & lightning as we head out the door, but no strong thunderstorms are expected. That won’t arrive until late Thursday afternoon & early Thursday evening…

Another setup favorable for all types of severe weather will develop across the Deep South late Thursday. Overall, this setup is broadly similar to the setup we saw last week during the outbreak of tornadoes we saw on St. Patrick’s Day. HOWEVER, what’s different about this next event FOR US is that the overall threat does NOT appear to be quite as high as last week’s event. Also, it looks like the large majority of the severe weather will be displaced to our West in Mississippi.

With all of that being said, there is still an Enhanced Risk (3/5) of severe weather for a large portion of Central & West Alabama, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Cullman, & Hamilton. This means we could see a few strong tornadoes develop within the strongest storms that develop, as well as 70 mph straight-lined wind gusts, and quarter-sized hail. The overall threat diminishes as you move farther East, but much of East AL still has a Slight Risk (2/5) of severe weather Thursday night.

Just like last week, we’re looking at a fairly wide timeframe for possible severe weather across Central & West Alabama–2 p.m. to midnight for places along & West of I-65, and roughly 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday for East Alabama. Keep in mind: This timing is subject to change as we refine the forecast over the next 36 hours. Stay tuned.

Sunshine returns & temperatures stay warm for Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Regrettably, rain chances will stick around this weekend with scattered rain expected Saturday, morning showers for Sunday.

