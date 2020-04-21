WEATHER AWARE: More Severe Weather Early Thursday Morning

TONIGHT: Remaining mostly clear & quiet. Temperatures stay comfortable after a noticeably warmer afternoon in Alabama. Overnight lows expected in the upper 40s/low 50s. Light East breeze at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing, a few passing showers possible. We’ll start off Wednesday morning mostly sunny, but as winds veer to the South once again, cloud cover should turn thicker as the day progresses. A few sprinkles may pass through during the day, but nothing heavy expected. Slightly cooler afternoon highs in the low 70s. A steady Southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

LATE WED/EARLY THURS: An overnight wave of strong thunderstorms expected. Another fast-moving low-pressure will prompt a risk of severe weather for a majority of Central Alabama, especially for folks along & South of Interstate 20.

Heavy rain should begin pushing in from the West after 11 PM Wednesday night. After midnight, a cluster of power thunderstorms will rush through our Southern tier of counties, packing 60-70 mph winds & the potential for brief tornadoes and large hail.



PLEASE be ready to be woken up early Thursday…turn the notifications for your CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App ON before you go to bed Wednesday. Be prepared to wake up & seek shelter if needed! By roughly 8 AM, the storms will clear the area.

Again, the main timeframe for us is 11 PM Wednesday to 8 AM Thursday for strong storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible, with the primary hazard being damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph. The highest risk for severe weather will be South & Southeast of Birmingham, near places like Clanton, Rockford, Alex City, Sylacauga, etc.

THURSDAY: Still a chance of showers & storms during the day, especially South of I-20. The cold front won’t pass through the region until late Thursday afternoon, meaning there’s a small chance of seeing a second wave of storms develop in East Alabama (mostly East of I-65) during the afternoon. Those could also pose a severe threat as they develop.

Storms or not, expect a very windy day Thursday. Sustained winds will be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph, gusts to 35 mph. High temperatures expected in the 70s.