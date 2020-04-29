WEATHER AWARE: Low-end severe risk this afternoon; briefly cooler tomorrow

We’ve got another round of rain around today with a narrow window this afternoon for severe storms. This morning, expect showers, some sporadic thunder, and plenty of wind. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph, so even though we might not have severe storms, there could be enough wind to drop some trees and power lines. This afternoon, between noon and 6 pm, we’ll see a chance for severe storms, mainly southeast of I-59/20. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Stay WEATHER AWARE through the afternoon hours.

Clouds will linger with breezy conditions and cooler temperatures tomorrow. Highs will only sit in the upper 60s to low 70s tomorrow afternoon, well below average for the last day of April. But as we turn the calendar to the month of May, things look much warmer with more sunshine. We’ll see near average highs for Friday, rising to the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon.

It will continue to warm up through the weekend as well. Highs on Saturday will reach the low 80s with lots of sunshine. More sun and more warmth is ahead for Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Another round of rain is possible on Monday.