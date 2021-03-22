WEATHER AWARE: Heavy Rain Expected Tomorrow; Strong Storms Possible Thursday

Coming off a beautiful spring day in Central Alabama! Saw lots of sunshine & very comfortable temperatures–most spots got into the lower 70s this afternoon. Expect to see increasing clouds tonight ahead of a much wetter day tomorrow…

For this evening, expect the sky overhead to gradually get cloudier as the night goes on. Temperatures will stay fairly comfortable for this time of year…60s before midnight, into the mid 50s by tomorrow morning. NO chance of rain for tonight.

Heavy rain will move into Central AL tomorrow afternoon as a pocket of deeper moisture moves in from the West.

We could see a few thunderstorms mixed in with that heavy rain, which may turn especially heavy during the evening rush tomorrow. Fortunately, though, no form of organized severe weather is expected with tomorrow’s rain. Just plan on a washout in the afternoon, and remember to drive with extra caution on your way home from work or school tomorrow.

Likely seeing a lull in that rainfall for Wednesday, but can’t totally rule out a few more lingering showers during the day as the sky stays cloudy. That rain chance areawide is at about 40%. Morning lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the 70s. SE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

A stronger storm system will begin moving through the lower MS Valley during the day Thursday, which means for us another risk of severe weather heading into late-Thursday/early Friday. We’ll see periods of moderate to heavy rain early in the day, followed by stronger thunderstorms in the evening. Details like timing, likely hazards, etc. will become available as we refine the forecast over the next 2 days.

For now, we’re calling Thursday a CBS 42 Weather Aware Day. This just means we have a conditional threat for severe weather, but it’s not necessarily a given that all of us will see it. That being said, there’s still a risk for a few tornadoes to develop, brief 60+ mph winds gusts, as well as quarter-sized hail. Stay tuned as more forecast details become available!

