WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Severe Weather Outbreak across Alabama Tomorrow

WEATHER ALERT: A widespread severe weather outbreak is imminent across Alabama, starting Sunday afternoon and ending after midnight early Monday morning.

A rapidly deepening area of low pressure will sweep through the Mississippi Valley tomorrow, acting as a main catalyst for strong thunderstorms to develop across the Deep South. We’ll see waves of training thunderstorms tomorrow, including supercells, capable of producing long-track, strong tornadoes, large hail upwards of 1″, and 70 mph wind gusts along with heavy rain.

OVERALL THREAT

Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) along & West of I-65, Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) East of I-65

TORNADO POTENTIAL

Highly favorable environment for tornadoes to form tomorrow afternoon

TIMING

12-7 PM for West AL, 3-10 PM for East AL

HAZARDS

HIGH threat for damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail

PLANNING AHEAD

How to prepare for tomorrow’s storms

WHERE IS YOUR SAFE PLACE?

As many walls between you and the outdoors as possible!

