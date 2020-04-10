WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Severe Weather Outbreak across Alabama Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Another round of storms zips through. Here's the timeline. Storm develop after midnight and will be clearing to our south as they fizzle out, by around 6am.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms will be gone by the time most of you wake up. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s. The sky clears through the day and sunshine is back by afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 70s. It will turn out to be a beautiful day.

FRIDAY: Much cooler! Morning temperatures start in the 40s, and in some spots, the low 40s. Afternoon highs hold in the mid 60s. nearly 10 degrees below average. There will be plenty of sunshine for your good Friday.

EASTER WEEKEND: Sunshine Saturday, highs close to 70. Near perfect spring weather. Sunday...BIG changes. A strong cold front will move through prompting rain and storms. Some of these will be strong. At this time, the set up would hint that all forms of severe weather are possible, therefore we will go ahead and issue a Weather Aware for Sunday. The question mark revolves around how elevated any of these risk categories are, at this time. As more information comes out, we will be able to refine the threat levels, but for now, go ahead and prepare for a rain and likely stormy Easter.