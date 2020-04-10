WEATHER ALERT: Widespread Severe Weather Outbreak across Alabama Tomorrow

WEATHER ALERT: A widespread severe weather outbreak is imminent across Alabama, starting Sunday afternoon and ending after midnight early Monday morning.
A rapidly deepening area of low pressure will sweep through the Mississippi Valley tomorrow, acting as a main catalyst for strong thunderstorms to develop across the Deep South. We’ll see waves of training thunderstorms tomorrow, including supercells, capable of producing long-track, strong tornadoes, large hail upwards of 1″, and 70 mph wind gusts along with heavy rain.
