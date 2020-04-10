WEATHER ALERT: Widespread severe weather outbreak across Alabama today

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS

A widespread severe weather outbreak is imminent across Alabama, starting this afternoon and ending after midnight early Monday morning. All modes of severe threats are likely Sunday. that will include tornadoes, high winds, flooding rain, and large hail.

SETUP: This morning, a warm front will lift through the state, bringing with it some rain and storms. Some of these could be strong/severe, with damaging wind and hail being the most likely threats. But please, don’t let your guard down after these storms move north through the state, this is just the first wave of storms we’ll see today. As the front moves north, warm and unstable air fills in quickly. This will be the fuel for storms later in the day.

Through the late morning and afternoon hours it will heat up, an upper-level disturbance moves in, and thunderstorms could start to fire up around the region. There won’t be any solid idea where these storms will form, but if they rapidly strengthen and turn severe, we could be looking at the start of the outbreak. The storms that form in the afternoon will have the potential to bring tornadoes, damaging wind and hail. There is some uncertainty with this round of storms due to a couple of different factors, but we want everyone to be ready. Please prepare to act quickly if these storms move into or near your community.

The last severe weather threat for the day will come with a line of storms moving through during the evening and overnight hours. This line will encounter an atmosphere that’s still ripe for severe storms with a lot of shear and unstable air. Another round of tornadoes, damaging wind and hail would be possible after dark, the worst time to deal with severe storms. Due to all these factors, it’s so important to be ready ALL DAY and DO NOT let your guard down until the last of these storms are done early Monday morning. Please monitor the forecast closely the next few hours for any changes to timing or impacts.

After the storms move out, a pattern of fairly quiet weather takes back over, with temperatures trending near or below average for the middle of April.

Moderate (4 out of 5) risk for ALL of Central Alabama, as of Sunday morning

Highly favorable environment for tornadoes to form tomorrow afternoon

TIMING: The timing of the severe weather risk is complicated. We are ready for storms this afternoon and through the evening. The risk of storms this afternoon, after 2 PM, are conditional on a few different things. We’ll have all the ingredients in place for storms to become severe, however we may be lacking the trigger for these storms. We still want everyone to be ready and up to date with the forecast through the afternoon. We are more confident in the line of storms that will move through tonight and early tomorrow (8PM – 2AM). This will also provide a risk for tornadoes, damaging wind and hail. In short, we want everyone to be WEATHER ALERT between Noon today and very early tomorrow morning.

How to prepare for tomorrow’s storms

