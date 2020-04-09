WEATHER ALERT: Severe Weather Likely Easter Sunday Across Alabama

Enjoyed a beautiful afternoon today in Alabama after storms late last night and early this morning. The sky has cleared out after a cold front swept through the region, ushering in cooler, drier air.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool down quickly after sunset as the sky remains clear. We’ll go from the 60s by 9 PM and into the 50s after midnight. Morning lows expected in the mid 40s. NW breeze at 5 to 10 mph overnight.

TOMORROW: More sunshine and cooler temperatures. Some clouds, but sunny overall. A bit breezy at times. North wind at 10 to 15 mph, highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Staying quiet overall, but chilly in the morning. Partly cloudy. Morning lows in the 40s, afternoon highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: SEVERE WEATHER LIKELY. A textbook April storm system will quickly sweep through the Deep South on Easter Sunday, bringing with it a risk for all modes of severe weather in Alabama. This includes damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding.

We’re confident that all the necessary ingredients for severe weather (lift, wind shear, & unstable air) will be in place on Sunday. What we’re NOT too confident on yet is the exact timeframe for storms to develop, and where the highest severe potential within our region will be. That’s why we’re asking you to stay tuned to our forecast over the coming days for adjustments, as confidence increases closer to Sunday.

For now, be sure to have your severe weather plan ready! Be sure you: