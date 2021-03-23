WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms with tornadoes move in Thursday.

The rain has come to an end and we will have plenty of lingering clouds today. It will be warmer and a little muggy with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warm front moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. The storms are not expected to be severe, but they could contain heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





Weather ALERT Severe Weather Thursday: We will have a warmer and more humid afternoon in the wake of the morning warm front with high temperatures in the mid 70s, and this will make the air unstable. A cold front moves into the state late in the day along with a surface low moving out of Arkansas into Tennessee, and an upper-level wave northwest of Alabama. These features will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms.









Right now, it looks like we will have some severe weather developing during the early afternoon and lasting through 10 PM. Individual thunderstorms ahead of the cold front will likely be severe and have the best chance to produce tornadoes. Some could be strong and be long-tracked. They will likely start in Mississippi and track from the SW to the NE. The best chance for this is along and west of I-65.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded all of west-central and northwest Alabama to a Level 4 of 5 Moderate Risk. The rest of central Alabama is in a Level 3 of 5 Enhanced Risk to a Level 2 of 5 Slight Risk. Don’t get hung up on the levels since everyone has a chance of seeing severe thunderstorms that contain tornadoes.





Once we get into the late-evening a line of thunderstorms (squall line) will move through with the cold front. These storms could also be severe with a damaging wind threat and a few more tornadoes along the line. Please stay tuned and check back for updates the next few days.

Friday morning will have some lingering clouds, and then we will become partly cloudy and breezy. The front will stall south of us, so we will not cool down, but rather stay warm in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The old front will retreat back north on Saturday and Sunday. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Some heavy rain is possible on Saturday, but I am not expecting severe weather at this time. We will stay warm and humid with high temperatures in the 70s all weekend.

Sunshine returns & temperatures stay warm for Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Regrettably, rain chances will stick around this weekend with scattered rain expected Saturday, morning showers for Sunday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!