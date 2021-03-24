WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms Tomorrow Afternoon; Strong Tornadoes Possible across West AL

Another significant severe weather outbreak (much like the one we had last Wednesday) is expected tomorrow across Central Alabama. A series of strong, long-track tornadoes may develop across the area, with the highest risk increasing as you move West & Northwest of Birmingham…





Here’s the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Right now, we are under an overall 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather across a large portion of our area to the North & West of Birmingham, including near places like Tuscaloosa, Hamilton, Jasper, Cullman, etc. This means that within this region, we could see strong, long-track tornadoes develop tomorrow afternoon. Add to that 70 to 80 mph straight-lined wind gusts, and up to baseball-sized hail.

🌪️Alarming look at tomorrow's environment from the Baron3K…any supercells that form in MS/AL tomorrow from 2 – 7 PM could go tornadic in a hurry.



Just like last Wednesday, remember to HAVE A PLAN! Charge up all devices, & find your tornado safe spot.

As you move farther East, the threat may not be quite as high, but the chance is still there for all of us to see some form of severe weather tomorrow.

While thunderstorms are expected to start developing across the region late tonight & early tomorrow morning, those have a LOW overall chance of turning severe. Our main concern is during the afternoon tomorrow, when the atmosphere will be at its most unstable & dynamic. So right now, our main timeframe for severe thunderstorms will start at noon tomorrow and last until roughly midnight Friday morning.

Here is a loop of our latest Futurecast, showing how these storms will play out. Again, we will start to see storms develop late tonight, but these will NOT likely be severe. These will develop ahead & along the warm front, and will last from roughly 11 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. tomorrow. As South winds begin increasing late tomorrow morning & tomorrow afternoon, a plume of highly unstable air will push in from the South, giving us enough speed & wind shear for supercell thunderstorms to start popping up.

As always, with this kind of setup, we will NOT be able to give specific locations for WHERE exactly these supercells will first pop up. All we do know is any that DO pop up have a very high chance of becoming tornadic, and quickly. So, all we can really do is prepare NOW for the chance of severe weather tomorrow.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO:

1) Have a severe weather plan. Locate an interior room of your home, school, office, etc. that puts as many walls between you and the exterior as possible. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to go to that safe room immediately.

2) Download the CBS 42 app, and TURN ON WEATHER ALERTS.

3) Make sure all electronic devices are fully charged up. This includes your NOAA Weather Radio if you have one. A weather radio is an excellent secondary method of receiving the latest Watches & Warnings, on top of our News app.





A tornado safe spot means the lowest floor of the building, in an interior room, with as many walls between you & the exterior as possible. Basements are great, but if you don’t have a basement, a closet or bathroom works as well.

Just to recap everything for tomorrow–above all else, HAVE A PLAN! We have a very wide timeframe for these storms just like last week’s outbreak. All types of severe weather will be possible, so be ready & prepared to take action to ensure the protection of your life & property tomorrow. Also, remember to follow the entire CBS 42 Storm Team for more forecast updates on Facebook & Twitter:

