WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms set to impact Central Alabama

It’s a Weather Alert Day, for the potential of severe storms later this morning and afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes as a squall line moves across the state. The timing of the severe weather threat will be very fluid, but this is what we think so far: the line of storms approaches the AL/MS state line by 9 AM and moves across west Alabama between 10 AM and 1 PM. Places along and near I-65 will see the storms between Noon and 2 PM, with the storms moving through east Alabama between 2 PM and 5 PM. The severe weather threat should be done by sundown. Make sure you’re prepared by knowing where you live and the best place to seek shelter when severe storms threaten, and as always have several different ways to get weather alerts. Everyone stay safe today.



After the storms move out tonight, we’ll see some slightly cooler air in the morning with mild temperatures in the afternoon. More importantly, we get a break from the rain. Temperatures will rise to the low and mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.



The cold front that moves through Saturday will lift to the north as a warm front, bringing more rain to the area on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We don’t expect any severe weather here, but heavy rainfall and the chances for some more isolated flooding are possible.

