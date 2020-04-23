WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible this morning and afternoon

(WIAT) — It’s a WEATHER ALERT DAY as severe storms impact the region this morning.

All modes of severe weather are possible for this morning, including damaging wind, tornadoes, hail and flooding. This first wave of severe storms should be done by 10 a.m. or so, with storms moving across the state from the northwest to southeast. There is a chance a secondary wave of storms develops south of I-20 during the afternoon. This is a conditional threat and not set in stone. Please check back for updates to the forecast often. We’ll see the end of the storm threat by tonight with mild temperatures overnight into Friday.

Friday should be a nice day with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 70s. It will be breezy ahead of another cold front that moves through on Saturday morning. We will see some showers and hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight and early Saturday, but we don’t expect severe weather at this time. Rain should clear out before lunchtime, leaving us a nice second half of Saturday.

Sunday starts a nicer string of days for us, with cool weather Sunday afternoon as highs only reach near 70. Monday and Tuesday of next week look sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

