WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms on Wednesday; Hail, Damaging Winds, Tornadoes All Possible

Wednesday is a CBS 42 Weather Alert Day–we’re watching the forecast closely with a good chance of severe thunderstorms throughout the day on Wednesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible. That includes flash flooding, large hail (1-2″), damaging winds of 60+ mph, and tornadoes.

Thunderstorms are currently passing through the area right now, and will continue for most of tonight & into tomorrow. However, these are NOT LIKELY to turn severe. Our main concern is with the multiple rounds of severe weather that will develop on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. All of Central Alabama currently has an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) of severe weather on Wednesday.

Again, we’re looking at a good chance of seeing ALL types of severe weather… one round of storms early in the day along the warm front, then another round of potentially tornadic storms late in the evening. Hail potentially up to golfball-sized is possible, along with 60+ mph straight-lined wind gusts.





For tomorrow, we’re likely to see scattered thunderstorms prevail throughout the day. Most of the storm coverage will be highest across the Southern half of our area–mainly South of Birmingham/I-20. Fortunately, the severe weather threat for tomorrow is Marginal (1 out of 5), meaning the likelihood of hail & damaging winds is very low, while tornadoes are next to impossible tomorrow.

A strong warm front will lift Northward across the region in the late-morning/early afternoon on Wednesday. Along this front, severe thunderstorms producing hail & damaging winds are possible. This will be our first round of potential severe weather, where tornadoes are NOT the biggest threat.

As the front continues to lift North late-Wednesday evening, the potential for supercell-storms capable of producing tornadoes goes up. The highest threat for that right now appears to be for our Western & Southwestern counties. The most likely window of time for this will be from 5 P.M. to 11 P.M.

If you have a NOAA Weather Radio, make sure it’s fully charged before Wednesday. On top of our app, a NOAA Weather Radios is an effective, life-saving method of receiving important information about the latest Watches & Warnings.

