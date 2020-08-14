Unsettled Through Saturday; Cooler Next Week

Warm and unsettled weather continues as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. The initial batch of morning storms will decrease in coverage and intensity, followed by a redevelopment of scattered afternoon storms. Similar to previous days, storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, gusty wind, hail, and frequent lightning. Otherwise, more clouds than sun with highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, additional popup storms will bubble up Saturday, then rain chances decrease Sunday as drier air arrives. Highs will run in the upper 80s to lower 90s both days.

A refreshing change next week as highs drop below average along with noticeably lower humidity levels.

In The Atlantic, Tropical Storm Josephine continues to move west-northwest at 17 mph with 40 mph sustained winds. At this point we are not expecting any impacts in The U.S. as Josephine will weaken and turn north well before reaching the East Coast.