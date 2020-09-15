Tracking the Tropics: Sally maintains strength, predicted landfall along AL beaches

The 10 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center keeps the intensity and speed of Sally about the same as the early morning advisory. The major change is the forecast track, which now has a turn to the north a little quicker and a landfall along the Alabama beaches and Mobile Bay more likely. The impacts won’t change much for folks along the coast; storm surge flooding up to 9 feet, winds in excess of 70 mph, heavy rainfall of 12″+ and a severe weather threat exists later today through tomorrow.





The track for us is important to gauge our impacts in Central Alabama Wednesday through Thursday. The faster turn to the northeast on Wednesday after landfall will take our region out of the biggest risk for severe weather. However, heavy rainfall and gusty wind will still be possible for a good chunk of our area Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 3-6″ are likely south of I-20, with some isolated higher amounts. There’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Thursday morning for the potential of problems in flood prone areas. Gusty winds, 15-25 mph, are expected through Thursday afternoon.





Thursday our weather improves as the remnants of Sally move across the state. Rainfall looks to become displaced from the low pressure center and move east, so our rainfall amounts will be low on Thursday, but some showers are possible. In Sally’s wake, drier air moves in and our weather improves vastly Friday and for the weekend.

