Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally weakening and speeding up, dangerous conditions ongoing in FL Panhandle and South AL

Please be advised Pensacola three mile bridge is closed. Do not venture out. STAY OFF THE STREETS to allow emergency personnel access. Stay tuned for further updates. Report your issues to https://t.co/07GZ8MaGui Call 911 for life threatening issues. pic.twitter.com/OgfAhaeaPX — City of Gulf Breeze (@GulfBreezeCity) September 16, 2020

Downtown Pensacola this morning. Water levels in downtown have been reported of being 3-4 feet with water continuing to rise. Please DO NOT get out in this. Photo from News 5 Photojournalist Dan Kettinger. pic.twitter.com/QHyzDrzAlI — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 16, 2020

The 10 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center gives us some better news about Hurricane Sally. The storm has dumped tons of rain along the FL Panhandle and AL beaches, with more wind and rain likely for the next few hours. But, wind speeds have slowed down and the forward speed is starting to pick up. That means conditions will start to improve steadily as the morning and afternoon progresses. The hardest hit areas will still see a flash flooding threat from all the rain and a tornado threat as the center of Sally moves over land.







For Central Alabama, our impacts will still be from rain and wind, however they won’t be nearly as bad as the forecast from yesterday. The track of Sally will keep the heaviest rain and strongest wind, plus the potential for severe weather, to our south and east.





We are expecting rain to continue to increase in intensity and coverage, but the largest rain totals should top out around 3-4″ in our southern and southeastern counties through tomorrow morning. Wind will also be a factor, with gusts in our southern counties reaching the 35-40 mph range, but overall wind impacts should be kept to a minimum.

The storm will continue its northeast movement and pick up speed tomorrow, but lingering showers are still possible. Clouds and breezy conditions will also stick around. But once we get to Friday and the weekend, clouds turn into sunshine and fall-like air invades the region. Get ready for a really nice Saturday and Sunday.