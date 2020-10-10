Tracking the Tropics: Heavy Rain, Severe Storms Possible Today as Delta passes by.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As of 7AM CDT, Delta continues to weaken, located in East Louisiana as a tropical storm with top sustained winds at 40 mph.

For today, our forecast shifts to the possibility of severe storms in Central Alabama, and really the entire state. All of Alabama has a risk to see storms that could produce damaging wind or tornadoes during the afternoon. Several factors will play into this severe weather risk, including Delta’s structure and the presence of feeder bands that extend from the storm’s low-pressure center (which will sit in North-Central Mississippi Saturday afternoon) to the Gulf of Mexico. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) is now in place for parts of East AL. The rest of us are looking at a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) If all the factors come together, a risk for tornadoes and damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms will materialize mainly during the afternoon.

Sustained winds will range between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. By Sunday, the remnant low of Delta will sit to our north in the Tennessee Valley. This will lead to more light rain in the region. Severe weather is not expected Sunday; this will be more nuisance rain with lots of clouds around. Rainfall amounts could get to the 1-3″ range, especially in NW Alabama through Sunday. This won’t be enough to cause flooding, and is actually a good thing, seeing as October is our driest month.

Weather will improve greatly on Monday as sunshine and dry weather returns. Temperatures though will stay warm with highs in the 80s. Another cool down is not on the way as previously expected, so temperatures in the 80s and dry weather is on the way for the week ahead.