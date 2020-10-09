Tracking the Tropics: Delta Nears LA Coast. Alabama storm threat increasing for Saturday.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hurricane Delta is nearing landfall along the Louisiana coast. The official track still favors a landfall near the Lake Charles, LA area later this afternoon. Movement is now NNE at 14 mph with top sustained winds now a little lower at 105 mph as some weakening has begun.

The impacts include increased surge, flooding, damaging wind, heavy rain and a risk for tornadoes are all likely along the Louisiana coast tonight. It bears repeating, but there are still a lot of places that were severely impacted by Hurricane Laura in late August that will see the worst of what Delta has to offer.

At the same time Delta is making landfall this afternoon, Central Alabama will likely see scattered showers and storms. Some downpours are possible but severe weather is unlikely as the outer fringes of the storm move in today. Down along the Alabama coast, a few more showers and storms are possibly through tonight, with the outside chance of a severe storm or two. Major flooding or strong wind is not in the forecast for Alabama or Florida beaches.

For Saturday, our forecast shifts to the possibility of severe storms in Central Alabama, and really the entire state. All of Alabama has a risk to see storms that could produce damaging wind or tornadoes during the afternoon. Several factors will play into this severe weather risk, including Delta’s structure and the presence of feeder bands that extend from the storm’s low-pressure center (which will sit in North-Central Mississippi Saturday afternoon) to the Gulf of Mexico.



Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for tomorrow

A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) is now in place for parts of West AL. The rest of us are looking at a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5). If all the factors come together, a risk for tornadoes and damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms will materialize in the afternoon. Needless to say, watching the forecast updates all day tomorrow will be needed and we want you to stay WEATHER AWARE.

Here’s a look at the forecast wind speeds for tomorrow across Central Alabama. While most of the tropical storm-force winds stay to our Southwest, we’re expecting winds to start picking up early tomorrow morning as Delta makes its closest approach. Sustained winds will range between 15 to 25 mph across much of West Alabama, with gusts up to 30 mph. After sunset tomorrow night, we’ll see wind speeds relax as Delta decays to a remnant low in the Tennessee Valley.

Here are some of the main takeaways for us here in Central Alabama. Be prepared for the possibility of severe weather tomorrow all day long, as steady waves of thunderstorms push through the region.

By Sunday, the remnant low of Delta will sit to our north in the Tennessee Valley. This will lead to more light rain in the region. Severe weather is not expected Sunday; this will be more nuisance rain with lots of clouds around. Rainfall amounts could get to the 1-3″ range, especially in NW Alabama through Sunday. This won’t be enough to cause flooding, and is actually a good thing, seeing as October is our driest month.

Weather will improve greatly on Monday as sunshine and dry weather returns. Temperatures though will stay warm with highs in the 80s. Another cool down is not on the way as previously expected, so temperatures in the 80s and dry weather is on the way for the week ahead.