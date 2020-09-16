Tracking the Tropics: 7pm Tropical Storm Sally Update

Tropical Storm Sally is producing significant rainfall for south Alabama and south east Alabama at the moment. This trend continues overnight and trough the start of Thursday for east Alabama.

Tropical Storm Sally with winds of 60 mph tracks northeast. Heaviest rain will be centered closer to the eye of Sally. Winds will be breezy at times, but not the main threat.

Clear to see where the rain will be heaviest over the next 24 hours. Most of this rain will be in the next 12 hours. Heaviest rain along and east of I-65. I don’t foresee flooding to be a major concern, but low lying areas and areas prone to quickly rising waters just need to stay Weather Aware.