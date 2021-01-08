The Cold Rain Continues Today With More Cold Weather This Weekend

The light rain will continue through the morning. There could be a few snow flakes mixed in, but that will be about it. The rain will end around midday and then we will be left with clouds, a breeze and cold temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a light freeze as lows drop into the lower 30s.



Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over us this weekend and that will make for some pleasant sunny and dry weather. However, it will be chilly with high temperatures only in the lower 40s on Saturday and mid to upper 40s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. BRRR!!

Next Week Wintry Weather Potential: An area of low pressure will develop over the western Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. It will track to the east, but the question remains how far north will it be and how much dry air will be over central Alabama? This will play a role in if we will see any snow across central Alabama. Right now, the forecast models show the low right along the northern Gulf coast, and this scenario would bring us mainly rain. However, there will be some cold air still in place and that could allow for some sleet or snow to mix in during the morning – IF the dry air is gone by then. Then we will have high temperatures in the mid 40s, so we will have just a cold rain through Monday afternoon. We are still 3-4 days away, so it is WAY too early to make a call for snow, IF we will see any at all. We will continue to watch to see how this system forms and tracks through the weekend. Stay tuned for updates here and on our social media pages.

After the rain on Monday it will be chilly and dry for Tuesday through Friday. Each day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s.