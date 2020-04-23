Central AL Forecast: Sunny & Windy Today, Dry Stretch Begins

TODAY: Expecting a few passing clouds & isolated showers as a weak low-pressure system passes to our North. Nothing widespread…most of that should end later this morning and be confined to our Northern counties. Turning sunny, warm & windy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. SW wind expected at 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Sky remains mostly clear, temperatures quickly turning cooler. Overnight lows in the 50s. Light West breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Abundant sunshine & cooler. As winds turn to the North, temperatures tomorrow will be a tad bit cooler compared to this afternoon. Highs in the low 70s, NO chance of rain. North wind at 10 to 15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Quiet conditions prevail for the first couple of day of the upcoming week. More sunshine & coolish temperatures for Monday with highs in the 70s. Clouds increasing on Tuesday ahead of another decent chance for thunderstorms Wednesday. Nothing stands out too much about these storms yet, but any system this time of year usually has some potential to turn severe. We’ll be watching model trends closely.