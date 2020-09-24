Storms have subsided. Cloudy Tomorrow, Warm Weekend Ahead

9 P.M. Update: The thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Beta have now exited the region into Georgia. Low-end severe threat has subsided.

Tomorrow, expect the sky to remain mostly cloudy over much of the area. We can’t totally rule out a leftover sprinkle here and there, but the majority of us will be dry tomorrow. Chances of rain areawide are only at 20%. Temperatures will be once again mild by September standards with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and a southwest breeze at 5 miles per hour.

This weekend, a warming trend is in the works. Weak-upper level ridging with a mix of sun and clouds will allow highs to climb into the low and mid-80s Saturday. We’re not worried about rain for Saturday–just in time for SEC football to finally kick off! Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon highs again in the mid-80s.

Early next week, we’re tracking our next big cold front. We’ll likely see showers and storms ahead of that front on Monday and into Tuesday morning. However, temperatures should start dropping behind the front Tuesday night. We’ll see crisp morning temperatures in the 50s and lots of sunshine for much of next week beyond Wednesday.

