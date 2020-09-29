Picture Perfect Week Ahead! Sunny and Cool.

Good Tuesday evening, everyone! Yesterday’s cold front has finally cleared the area, and we’re now starting to see pockets of sunshine between the cumulus clouds that have stuck around today. Feeling GREAT out there, too! Temperatures have cooled off anywhere from 15 to 20° compared to this time yesterday.

For tonight, as more cool & dry air comes in from the NW, the sky will clear out completely & temperatures will cool down quickly after sunset. Expect to see low 60s before 9 PM, followed by 50s the rest of the evening. Morning low temperatures tomorrow dipping into the upper 40s/low 50s areawide just before sunset.

For tomorrow, you couldn’t ask for a better day! All sunshine all day long with likely NO clouds. Temperatures will remain comfortable as well…60s later in the morning, then mid 70s for afternoon highs. Light WSW breeze at 5 mph with NO chance of rain.

For Thursday, not many changes are expected, so enjoy it! Looking & feeling very much like fall with abundant sunshine & cool, pleasant temperatures. Morning lows in the mid 50s, afternoon highs in the upper 70s. NO chance of rain.

For Friday, another reinforcing cold front should cool our temperatures back down by a few degrees more & keep the sunshine going. Morning lows near 50°, afternoon highs near 70°. Light North breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

For this weekend, fall stays in full swing! We may see a few more clouds during the day, & morning temperatures Saturday will be a bit chillier in the 40s. Other than that, no dramatic changes expected. Lots of sunshine, afternoon highs in the 70s with NO chance of rain Saturday or Sunday. Enjoy it!

GAMEDAY FORECASTS