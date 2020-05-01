Central AL Forecast: Warmer Today, Some Showers Tomorrow & Tuesday Night

TODAY: Temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Loads of sunshine. No rain. High pressure rules the weather which will means continued blue sky. Light SW breeze at 5 to 10 mph areawide.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not cooling off too much overnight. Morning lows Monday expected in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Still relatively quiet…more clouds than sun, with some models hinting at stray showers in the afternoon. Highs again on the warmer side in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY: Our next cold front arrives late-Tuesday night, which will prompt a few late night showers Tuesday followed by a round of morning rain Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. And a slight twinge of cooler air slides in behind the rain.

Beyond Wednesday, our temperatures will turn slightly cooler, going from 80s on Wednesday to 70s for Thursday & Friday.