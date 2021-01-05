A strong cold front will move through by Friday morning and it will bring us some much colder air for this weekend with high temperatures in the 40s. We will be dry on Saturday, but things will start to change on Sunday that could lead to a potential of winter precipitation.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeast Texas coast on Sunday, and it will track east along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast. Forecast models show moisture (precipitation) wrapping around it and moving into southern and central Alabama late Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to be around freezing at the same time.

There are a few things we will be watching for: 1) will enough of the precipitation make into the Birmingham area, or will it stay south of us? 2) if we do get precipitation will it fall as snow/sleet/ice Sunday night into Monday or stay as rain?

As of Tuesday morning, the models are NOT in agreement with this yet, so we will be watching to see how this evolves the next few days. The GFS model is showing the possibility of snow across central Alabama with the low riding right along the Gulf coast.

However, the Euro model is keeping us dry since the low stays well into the central Gulf of Mexico. This would lead to a dry forecast for central Alabama.

Needless to say, we will be watching the forecast very closely the next few days. Be sure to check back for updates here and on our social media pages.