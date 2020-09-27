Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow; Temps Taking a Dive this Week

Hope everyone had a great first weekend back to SEC football! Winds have stayed out of the South this week, which for us means warmer than average temperatures. We’ve climbed into the 80s across the majority of Central Alabama today, but a big cooldown is on the way with tomorrow’s cold front…

For tonight, expecting most of us to see quiet weather tonight, but a few of us Southeast of Birmingham down 280 may see showers through the overnight hours. Keeping the rain chances areawide low at 20%. All of us, however, will stay warm & muggy. 70s before midnight, upper 60s tomorrow morning.

For Monday, showers & thunderstorms are likely as our next cold front approaches from the West. We’ll likely have enough moisture/instability in the atmosphere for brief strong winds & lightning strikes in a few isolated storms. However, our overall risk of severe weather is VERY LOW right now. Storms or not, it’ll stay breezy all day with 15 to 25 mph winds, sometimes gusting up to 30 mph.

As this cold front crosses the MS state line roughly around lunchtime & exits into Georgia by 6 to 7 PM, temperatures behind it will start dropping quickly as winds shift from SW to NW. Expecting us to go from highs in the 80s tomorrow afternoon to the low 60s/upper 50s tomorrow night. Morning lows Tuesday expected in the mid 50s.

For Tuesday, expecting a partly cloudy sky with maybe a few leftover showers behind tomorrow’s front. Fall comes back quickly as highs struggle to hit 70°! Most of us topping out in the upper 60s. Rain chance at 20%. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

For the rest of the week, autumn is in full swing! Gorgeous everyday through to next weekend with abundant sunshine on tap. Topping out with upper 60s/low 70s, but CHILLY at night & in the morning. Lows expected in the 40s & 50s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!