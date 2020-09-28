Cloudy, rainy tonight and tomorrow as temps take a nosedive

Good Monday afternoon, everyone! Storms have started firing up over West Alabama today ahead of our highly anticipated cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will stick around for the rest of the evening as this front gradually swings past us through the overnight hours.

As soon as the front clears your area, the temperature will start falling off a cliff. Most of us today have reached the mid 80s, but you can expect it to be at least 25 to 30° cooler by tomorrow morning. Expecting morning lows in the mid to upper 50s across all of Central Alabama…staying breezy as winds shift to the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph Overnight rain chance at 40%.

For tomorrow, expect the sky to stay mostly cloudy to overcast. This will keep temperatures cool all day long. Most of us will struggle to reach 70° in the afternoon. Some of us in our Eastern counties (places like Anniston, Lineville, and Gadsden) can expect to see lingering morning showers as well. West Alabama will likely see pockets of sunshine and stay rain free. Staying cool and breezy all day long–North winds at 10 to 15 mph.

For Wednesday, we’ll be off to a chilly start! This incoming cold air mass will really settle over the region on Wednesday, so expect temperatures at sunrise to be crisp in the mid to upper 40s. Thankfully, it looks like Wednesday is the day sunshine comes back out for everyone, so the afternoon should be gorgeous. Expecting afternoon highs in the low 70s.

For Thursday/Friday, high pressure takes over and our weather stays calm, comfortable, and beautiful. Still a touch on the colder side in the evening and the morning with lows near 50°. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

For the weekend, another reinforcing cold shot dives in from the Northwest. That keeps the sunshine going and the rain chances at bay. Highs stay in the 70s, lows in the upper 40s/low 50s.

