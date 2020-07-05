Central Alabama Forecast: Rain Prevails This Week

Seeing more afternoon thunderstorms develop across Central Alabama right now as our 4th of July weekend wraps up. None of these storms have turned severe, luckily–just your typical summer storms with heavy rain & lightning.

After sunset tonight, those storms should gradually taper off as the atmosphere cools down. We’re staying warm & muggy overnight into Monday morning–lows expected in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies tonight. For tomorrow, the summer pattern continues. Heat & humidity are still high with afternoon temperatures in the 90s, heat index approaching 100°. More afternoon storms are possible as well–rain chance at 50% for all of us during the heat of the day.

Starting Tuesday, a large plume of tropical moisture should lift North from the Gulf of Mexico and prolong our rain chances for the rest of the week. Instead of just afternoon thunderstorms, most of the week looks like a washout, especially Tuesday/Wednesday. Rain chances go up to 80%–most us can expect 1 to 3″ of rain in total through Wednesday. Because of rain & cloud cover, temperatures won’t be quite as hot with highs in the 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the Atlantic, but is not a threat to Alabama or the U.S.