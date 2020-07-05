Central Alabama Forecast: Rain Increasing Next Week

The Holiday Weekend will continue to feature dry weather for Sunday morning under a partially cloudy sky. Like Saturday, the heat and humidity will combine to push heat index values well into the upper 90s this afternoon with actual temperatures in the 88 to 92 degree range. Once again, scattered storms develop between around noon and sunset.

Rain coverage will significantly increase as the new week begins. An unsettled pattern from the west will interact with Gulf moisture to bring rounds of rain and storms beginning Monday and continuing throughout much of the week.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the Atlantic, but is not a threat to Alabama or the U.S.