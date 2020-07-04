Central Alabama Forecast: More Steamy Summer Temps; Extra Rainy Next Week

Happy Independence Day, everyone! Hope everyone is celebrating safely out there and avoiding any LIGHTNING from these afternoon storms. A lot of the Northern half of Central Alabama has seen pop-up thunderstorms today, producing heavy rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. These should gradually begin fizzling out by sunset as the atmosphere cools down, and we’ll stay quiet overnight. Warm & humid with lows in the mid 70s for tonight.
Not much changes with our current summer pattern–expecting a hot & humid afternoon with more pop-up thunderstorms. Keeping our rain chance areawide at 50%. Highs expected in the low 90s, heat index in the upper 90s.
MUCH more wet weather expected early next week, as a large plume of moisture lifts Northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This bumps our rain chances up to 80% Tuesday & Wednesday, so keep the rain gear handy!