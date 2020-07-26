Central Alabama Forecast: Hot Sunday; Scattered Storms

No real changes for your Sunday. starting out dry along with patchy areas of fog followed by another round of scattered storms this afternoon. Otherwise, partially cloudy with highs near 90 degrees.

To start next week, little change to the flow in the atmosphere will prompt a similar forecast. Scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the low and mid 90s for highs will persist. There is indication that an upper-level trough and front could dive into the Deep South by midweek. This would bump our rain chances up and drive our temperatures down a bit for Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s too early to nail down specifics. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer.

In The Tropics, Hanna continues to weaken as it moves out of South Texas and into Mexico, and is not a factor in our weather. Out in the Atlantic, a tropical wave is becoming better organized. Still too far out to determine exact track and intensity, but something to watch over the next week.