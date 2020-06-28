Central Alabama Forecast: Hot, Steamy Sunday

TONIGHT: After a few pop up storms that prompted tornado warnings in Cullman county, it has returned to a quiet night. Lows this evening hold in the 70s with a a few clouds and steady south breeze.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase early, we may get one more shot at a pretty sunrise. Highs climb quickly and will reach 90 in most spots. throw in a little humidity it will definitely feel like the mid 90s and summer. The rain chance is pretty small Sunday. Only about 20% chance of

For next week, our rain chances stay in the scattered category with temperatures near average for this time of year. We may have to bump up rain chances for the middle of next week as some upper-level disturbances, creating more robust rain chances, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.