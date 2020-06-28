Central Alabama Forecast: Hot, Steamy Sunday

After a mostly cloudy start, sunshine returns today; however scattered clouds will linger into the afternoon. Highs climb quickly and will reach 90 in most spots. throw in a little humidity it will definitely feel like the mid 90s and summer. The rain chance is pretty small Sunday. Only about 20% chance of
For next week, our rain chances stay in the scattered category with temperatures near average for this time of year. Rain chances increase for the second half of next week, so in the mean time enjoy the temporary break from the widespread storms we’ve had in recent days.