Central Alabama Forecast: Hot July 4th Weekend; Scattered Storms

After some very strong storms that moved through late this afternoon and early this evening. We can finally say that rain is tapering. Storms have subsided and the lightning is gone. The downpour rain has stopped and all that remains are a few scattered showers.

Tonight, the sky remains cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Lows stay quite mild in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, a lot like today, we will have a clear start followed by increased afternoon clouds and another opportunity for late day storms. Heat index values again flirt with 100°. Although our actual highs will stay closer to 90°.

The really soggy weather gets going for Tuesday, and lasts through the rest of the week. A couple of different features will drive our weather this week, the first being a ridge of high pressure that will drift into the Gulf of Mexico. This will increase the flow of humid, unstable air in from the south and drive up our chances for rain each afternoon for Tuesday and Wednesday. Before the rain settles in, temperatures will again get to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thursday and Friday, an upper-level low will be the predominant feature in the Deep South. Combined with all the moisture in the atmosphere, this will lead to more numerous showers and storms through the weekend with temperatures hanging in the upper 80s. Because of this prolonged active pattern, we’ll have to watch for the chances of some isolated flooding and some sporadic strong storms firing up. We’ll keep you posted.