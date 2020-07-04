Central Alabama Forecast: Hot July 4th Weekend; Scattered Storms

Summer steam is cranking up over The Holiday Weekend. Starting out dry and muggy this morning along with a good supply of sunshine. The sun will cause us to warm in a hurry, reaching the upper 80s by noon, then soaring to the low and middle 90s for highs; and due to the humidity it will feel more like upper 90s. Scattered pop-up storms will also fire up this afternoon. Don’t cancel your outdoor July 4th plans, but be prepared for a storm to develop at any point. Storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. For the firework shows tonight, the rain coverage will decrease after sunset, although lingering showers and storm remain likely.
No real change for Sunday and into next week; expect hot, steamy days, muggy nights, along with a daily dose of hit and miss storms.