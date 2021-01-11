Central AL Forecast: Wintry precipitation ends tonight; Staying cold all week long

Old Man Winter FINALLY decided to pay us a real visit this morning in Alabama! As we expected, we had a solid batch of snowfall across our far Northwestern counties early this morning, with many spots including Fayette, Hamilton, Haleyville, Carbon Hill, and Carrollton picking up the white stuff. Sadly, for those of us farther East in Birmingham & East of I-65, temperatures weren’t quite cold enough to see any of that rain transition into snow.

Ethelsville appears to be the big winner of the day, picking up 3″ of snow since midnight. Other honorable mentions include Winfield with 2.5″, Carbon Hill with 2″, and Vernon with an inch and a half.

As the low pressure system riding along the coast now continues its track East tonight, the wintry mix will come to an end shortly after sunset across much of the region. The sky will stay cloudy, & temperatures will remain very cold. Mid to upper 30s before midnight, low 30s by tomorrow morning.

There’s a good chance we won’t see these clouds break up tomorrow, either. A stubborn layer of moisture in the low-levels will hold, so we may see peaks of sun, but we likely won’t get a full-on sunny day until Thursday. Cold tomorrow as well–highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light NW breeze at 5 to 10 mph with no chance of rain.

The rest of the week ahead will hover near-average for January–our coldest month of the year in Alabama on-average. We’ll see some small improvement Thursday with upper 50s as the sun comes out, but we’re not likely to see 60s for at least the next 7 days. The overall pattern this week suggests cold air will continue to stream in from the North. Thus, we’ll stay with near-freezing temps in the morning all the way to next weekend.

On the plus side, though…no big chance of rain expected for a while! Cold, but sunny & dry next weekend with near-average temps for January.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a great night!