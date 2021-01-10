Central AL Forecast: Wintry mix tomorrow; Slick roads possible

Watching a winter storm system to our West currently producing steady snowfall in Eastern Texas & parts of NW Louisiana. A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect for a large chunk of the I-20 corridor, stretching from Dallas, Texas to Jackson, MS.

Farther East, as you make your way towards our neck of the woods, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of West Alabama, including places like Fayette, Jasper, and Tuscaloosa. As this storm system tracks East over the next 24 hours, a wintry mix of precipitation is expected in our area early tomorrow morning & into early tomorrow afternoon.

Here’s a breakdown above of what type of precipitation we can expect tomorrow. The farther West & NW you live, the better chances you’ll have of seeing measurable snowfall during the day tomorrow. The vast majority of us, however, will likely ONLY see a wintry mix of sleet, snow & rain, or just a cold rain…especially East of I-65, where temperatures will not be cold enough for a wintry mix.

The lion’s share of the snowfall is expected to be farther to our West in Louisiana & Mississippi, where as much as 2 to 6″ of snow is possible from Canton, MS back to Monroe & Alexandria, LA.

Slick roads will be possible tomorrow–especially West of Birmingham–along bridges & overpasses where snow & ice could accumulate. Be prepared to drive slowly & with extra caution if you’re out and about!

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!