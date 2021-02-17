Central AL Forecast: Wintry mix for some, Heavy rain for most tonight

Another mix of wintry weather has begun across our area, and it looks like the same areas that have been most heavily impacted by the recent freezing rain are once again most likely to see more of it tonight. Specifically, we’re talking about folks in the Northwestern part of our viewing area, including places like Hamilton, Double Springs, Haleyville, Guin, and others. The rest of us to the Southeast, however, are likely to just get a cold rain tonight with a few thunderstorms mixed in…

It’s possible we could see a wintry mix as far South as Jefferson County this evening, but that window will be short-lived (from now until ~10 PM tonight), and is not very likely. As the heavy rain moves in tonight, temperatures across a majority of the area will stay above freezing, and stay there all night long. So, black ice is NOT expected to be issue near places like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Gadsden, & everyone else East of 59/20. Towns to the NW, however, may still run into issues with icy roads tonight & tomorrow as temperatures hover near that 32° threshold.

With all of that being said, any & all precipitation will have mostly tapered off by sunrise tomorrow, as it pushes East over into Georgia. Expect tomorrow to stay cloudy, cold & breezy with some leftover drizzle. Afternoon highs across most of Central AL expected in the 40s.





Finally looking ahead & seeing sunshine for the weekend! Temperatures will unfortunately stay colder than average, especially in the morning & at night with lows in the 20s, but it should at least feel a little better out there in the sun. Improving highs day by day with 40s Friday, 50s Saturday.

Our warming trend will continue over the weekend as we hit 60° once again by Sunday afternoon, and current large-scale trends are pointing towards near-average temps for next week. Luckily for us, that means we’re above-freezing. Watching for another chance of rain on Monday, but does not look to be anything other than just light showers (chance of 40% for now). We’ll keep you posted if that chance progresses into thunderstorms.

