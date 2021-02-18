Central AL Forecast: Wintry mix ends, winter cold stays tonight, this weekend

Gray & overcast right across the majority of Central Alabama after a stretch of wintry weather in the region for the past few days. There’s still a few spots to the far NW near Hamilton & Haleyville that still saw specks of light rain & sleet this afternoon, but most of us stayed dry & cold today with afternoon highs in the 40s. Unusually cold temps persist tonight as we steadily drop below freezing after sunset…





Clouds refuse to budge tonight as we stay as cold as the High North…20s expected over a large part of the area, with even some teens across parts of Marion & Lamar County. Low of 25° tonight in Birmingham with a frigid North wind at 10 mph. Staying dry tonight with no chance of rain.

Some small improvements in the forecast for tomorrow…clouds will start clearing out late tomorrow morning, and the sunshine should help it feel just a bit better outside. Still chill in the afternoon, though–highs in the low to mid 40s.

Finally able to report GOOD NEWS in the weather world…we’re in for a very nice weekend! While it will still get very cold (below freezing, actually) at night and in the morning, it won’t feel too bad during the day. Lots of sunshine for Saturday with highs in the 50s, and warming up more to near 60° with more sunshine Sunday. Enjoy it out there!

Our next best chance of rain arrives Monday morning with scattered showers likely. This will be just a quick shortwave & does not look like it’ll produce any thunderstorms, nor any chance of wintry weather. In & out of here by Monday night.

Temperatures will continue to improve & warm up into next week. Lows climb above freezing, and highs should get into the mid & upper 60s by mid-week.

