Central AL Forecast: “Winter Mode” on lock this week; 20s tomorrow morning

Mixed results if you’re looking for sunshine today in Central Alabama! Some spots just now seeing clouds break up, while everyone Southeast of Birmingham has been stuck over an overcast sky all day long. All of this happening after yesterday morning’s quick coating of snow across much of Northwest Alabama. As winds stay out of the NW tonight, cold air will continue rushing in, & again we’ll see our temperatures overnight…

All of us tonight are expected to drop below freezing after 10 PM, and temperatures will continue dropping before reaching the 20s by sunrise tomorrow. Looking at low 20s towards Hamilton, Jasper & Cullman, while areas farther South can expect mid to upper 20s in the morning.

As always when temperatures drop below freezing, remember the THREE P’s: Pipes, Plants and Pets. Wrap up sensitive plumbing & let your faucets drip before you go to bed!

For tomorrow, while it won’t be totally sunny, most of us will get more pockets of sunshine compared to today. Exact high temperatures will vary depending on the local cloud cover, but we’re expecting upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow afternoon. There’s a small 10% chance of drizzle East of I-65 in the afternoon, but no significant rainfall is expected. Light West breeze at 5 mph.





As a frigid, Arctic airmass pushes through the Eastern Lower 48 later this week, our weather will stay in full-on winter mode for the weekend. Low temperatures are expected to stay at or near freezing for at least the next 7 days. This isn’t all that surprising, though–climatologically, this is on-average the coldest time of the year in Alabama, with an average low in Birmingham of 34° for today’s date.

Cold & dry for the weekend! More sunshine expected Saturday, so plan ahead.

