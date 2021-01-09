Central AL Forecast: Winter in full swing with 20s tonight & a wintry mix Monday

We’ve had a COLD January afternoon in Central Alabama today…most spots have struggled to reach the 40s! That’s mostly due to a shallow layer of clouds that haven’t budged all day, as overcast skies prevail. Expecting us to remain cloudy overnight tonight, as we get ready for another hard freeze early tomorrow morning…

Lows tonight expected in the mid to upper 20s across the region. As always with sub-freezing temperatures, remember the “THREE P’s”: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. Let your faucets drip overnight to prevent any sensitive pipes from bursting! And of course, bring inside your pets & plants to protect them from the cold.

No chance of rain to worry about tomorrow–still mostly cloudy with peaks of sunshine. Light Northeast breeze in the afternoon and still on the colder side. High tomorrow of 47° in Birmingham, with surrounding spots also in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our next rain chance arrives on Monday with a weak storm system currently located over the desert Southwest. As the trough tracks East over the next 48 hours, we’ll start to see light showers work their way in from the West early Monday morning. Farther West in Mississippi, there will likely be enough cold air mixed with enough moisture to produce measurable snowfall near places like Jackson, Starkville, and Oxford. HOWEVER, for us farther East of the low, temperatures are NOT likely to be close enough to freezing for us to see much more than a cold rain, or a wintry mix of precipitation.

With that being said, places farther Northwest of Birmingham, including in-and-around Hamilton & Double Springs, are more likely to see that wintry mix of sleet & rain Monday morning & Monday afternoon. As we head into Monday night, elevated roadways could possibly become slick NW of Birmingham, so if you plan to be out and about Monday, drive with caution.

As we head into Tuesday morning, dry air makes a comeback & the rain comes to an end. Expecting a partly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon with afternoon highs near 50°. For the rest of the week ahead, no other major storm systems are expected, & we remain with a pretty normal week of weather for mid-January. Morning lows near freezing, afternoon highs in the 50s with no big chance of rain expected through Saturday.

That's all for now! Have a good night!