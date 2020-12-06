Central AL Forecast: Wind chill in the 30s tomorrow; Cold & dry week ahead

It’s been a very dreary, gloomy Sunday afternoon in Central Alabama with an overcast sky & light drizzle hanging over the region. Temperatures have held in the 50s all afternoon, and will drop quickly tonight as another push of cold air comes in…





Overnight tonight, we’re expecting temperatures to start falling quickly once again as a weak cold front pushes in from the Northwest. As winds turn to the NW, we’ll slide into the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Places North of Birmingham can expect to wake up to some patchy frost early tomorrow morning.

During the day tomorrow, wind speeds will increase to 10 to 15 mph. That alongside the colder air coming in will keep wind chills in the 30s & low 40s all afternoon–layer up!! Even though the sunshine comes back out, it won’t do much to warm us up as actual temperatures only get into the upper 40s for highs.

Temperatures will plummet once again after sunset tomorrow night, and we’re expecting another morning of below-freezing temperatures Tuesday with lows in the upper 20s. Remember the “THREE P’s”: Pipes, Plants, and Pets.

For the rest of the week ahead, rain chances are expected to hold off for the most part until Friday. We’ll also see a gradual rebound in our temperatures back to more comfortable levels by Wednesday & Thursday–should be pretty pleasant for December on Thursday, as highs get into the mid 60s.

Our next best chance for a solidly wet day will come next Saturday as another classic storm system develops to the West & brings us a cold front. Too early to say if there’s any chance for severe weather, but as of right now it looks like just rain & not much else. Drying out by Sunday afternoon.

